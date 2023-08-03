HOUSTON (KIAH) — One person is dead and three others injured by gunfire after police say a fight broke out at a hotel in southwest Houston.

It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Economy Inn and Suites, located at 13900 South Main Street.

Police said three men got into a physical fight at a motel. Sometime during that fight, a woman got out of a vehicle and opened fire.

That woman and one of the men took off in a truck.

Police tracked them down at a nearby hospital, where the female suspect had taken the male suspect for treatment.

Investigators said one of the two other men involved, who are brothers, died at the scene.

What provoked the shooting – and if there was only one shooter – is under investigation.