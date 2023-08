HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway by police after a chase on the Sam Houston Parkway in southwest Houston overnight Wednesday morning.

Police report after a short pursuit on the tollway, the driver exited on Bellaire Boulevard, then his car flipped over.

Two people were in the vehicle. One was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The other person in the car was transported to the hospital. The driver is listed in critical condition.

Police are investigating.

HPD Briefing on Fatal Crash at Sam Houston Parkway near Bellaire Boulevard https://t.co/dumBDXUVms — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 9, 2023