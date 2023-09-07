HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are trying to put the pieces together in a crash that left one person dead overnight.
It happened around 3 a.m. Thursday morning at the 2800 block of West Gulf Bank Road near West Montgomery Road.
Houston police officers responded to a car crash on the side of the road and found an adult driver shot dead.
Another person in the vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition and a 3-year-old child inside the car.
The child was taken by Houston Fire Department paramedics to by check out and is okay.
The investigation continues.