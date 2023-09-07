HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are trying to put the pieces together in a crash that left one person dead overnight.

It happened around 3 a.m. Thursday morning at the 2800 block of West Gulf Bank Road near West Montgomery Road.

Houston police officers responded to a car crash on the side of the road and found an adult driver shot dead.

Another person in the vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition and a 3-year-old child inside the car.

The child was taken by Houston Fire Department paramedics to by check out and is okay.

The investigation continues.