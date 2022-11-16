HOUSTON (KIAH) — One person is dead and another person is injured after a house fire overnight in northeast Houston.

Around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, crews from the Houston Fire Department arrived to a home up in flames at the 10000 block of White Thorn Street near White Pine Lane.

While crews made entry into the home, they found two people inside, one in the hallway and one in a bedroom, fire officials said. They were able to rescue one person and the other victim died at the scene.

The other person was taken to a hospital, but that person’s condition is unknown. Witnesses saw CPR being performed on the person.

At this time there’s no cause of the fire. No firefighters were hurt, and the incident is under investigation.