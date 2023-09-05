HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is dead after a shooting Monday night in northwest Houston.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 8600 block of Pitner Road. Police were called because someone heard gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim is believed to have run to his home at an apartment complex on Hollister Road. From there, he called 911. That man is expected to survive.

No word on arrests or what led up to the shooting.