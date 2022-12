HOUSTON (KIAH) — Firefighters are investigating a deadly house fire in southeast Houston.

The blaze started at a home around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning at the 7100 block of Hemlock Street near Floral Street.

When fire crews arrived, they attempted to make entry into the home, but the front porch collapsed.

Crews went to the back of the house and found a man dead.

Officials say a woman is unaccounted for and crews are still trying to extinguish the fire.