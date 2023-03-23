HOUSTON (KIAH) — One person is dead, and several hostages have been freed following a major operation involving several law enforcement agencies, including Houston police, FBI and numerous SWAT teams at a Greenspoint motel early Thursday morning.

The operation happened at the Studio 6 Hotel, located at 6 North Sam Houston Parkway, just east of the intersection of Beltway 8 and I-45.

The FBI office in Houston said that an FBI agent shot an individual during the operation to rescue hostages, but no agents or hostages were injured in the incident.

At this time, no additional information outside of this statement will be provided and no media events are anticipated due to the ongoing investigation. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/WL8EOecpSk — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) March 23, 2023

“This operation was initiated to assist the Waller County Sheriff’s Office,” a statement from the FBI said shortly after the operation ended. “There is no threat to public safety at this time, but we are asking people to avoid the area.”

Several armored vehicles, bomb squad, hostage negotiators and ambulances assembled at an insulation supply store on 71 Esplande Boulevard overnight in preparation for the operation.

An FBI Shooting Incident Review Team will handle the shooting investigation, the statement said.