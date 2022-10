BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — A person is dead after an apartment fire in Baytown Tuesday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. at an apartment complex at the 2000 block of Ward Road.

Baytown fire crews found the victim when they arrived on scene. It’s not known how much damage the fire caused.

Arson units are still investigating and the victim’s identity has not been released.

We will continue to update you on this story.