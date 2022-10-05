HOUSTON (KIAH) — One person is dead Wednesday morning after a fight at a homeless camp in downtown.

Houston police say it happened right after midnight at the 1000 block of Commerce Street near North Main Street.

Police believe two homeless people got into a fight and one person stabbed the other. The victim was transported to the hospital and later died.

The reason for the fight has not been released, and police have not identified the suspect at this time.

No weapons were found, and the investigation remains ongoing.