HOUSTON (KIAH) — A teenager’s birthday party turned deadly over the weekend after a 17-year-old was shot to death and three other teens were injured at the parking lot of Dreamlite Productions Studio on Sunday at midnight.

The shooting happed near the South Sam Houston Parkway and Highway 288 in the parking lot of the studio around midnight Sunday morning, when dozens of teens were leaving a birthday party.

According to surveillance footage obtained by our news partners at ABC13, a white SUV is seen firing gunshots. In the video, people began running in panic and hiding behind cars to take cover.

One of the attendees was lying on the ground, apparently hurt during the shooting.

Investigators said two 17-year-old boys were taken to the hospital, one is in critical condition, and the other was released with minor injuries. The youngest victim, a 14-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital but was released Monday morning.

Earlier this month, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner announced the focus for this year’s “March on Crime” initiative.

Finner said like years past; the city is focused on educating the community on crime trends and crime prevention, especially when it comes to homicides and shootings.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the help of the public to find those responsible if you have any information, contact them immediately by contacting the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

