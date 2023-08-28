HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is dead after she was hit then dragged by an SUV into a house last night in Cypress.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Sunday near West Cypress Forest and Cypresswood.

Police said a man driving a Ford Explorer left the roadway and then hit the woman who was walking along the road before crashing into a house. It caused significant damage to the front corner of the home, police said.

The man fled the scene and was later found and apprehended by K-9 units.

The woman was pronounced dead.