HOUSTON (KIAH) — A deadly hit-and-run crash happened in the Galleria area overnight, ending with the suspect caught and possibly facing multiple charges.

Police say the suspect hit a man was hit along the eastbound lanes of Westheimer Road between Post Oak Boulevard and the Loop 610 service road a little before 1 a.m. Monday morning. Tragically, the victim may have been hit by more cars after being initially hit.

The man in the sedan was declared dead at the scene, police said.

A woman who called in the accident may have known the person responsible.

About 14 miles from the scene, officers found a sedan with front windshield damage, blood, and front-end damage that aligned with the evidence at the scene.

That driver is now detained as the investigation continues.