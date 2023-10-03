HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County deputies are trying to figure out how a man in his 20s is now dead after a shooting at a gas station near Greenspoint.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday night at the 13500 block of Ella Boulevard near Rushcreek Drive.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a white pickup truck was seeing traveling eastbound on Barren Springs when it pulled up in the street in front the gas station and started shooting to the parking lot, striking the man. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

At this time, deputies are asking public to come forward with any information regarding this case.

A white pickup truck was also seen fleeing the area. If you have any info regarding this incident, contact us at 713-274-9100 or @CrimeStopHOU. https://t.co/yVDw2qqfQ6 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 3, 2023