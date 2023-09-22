HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man, hit by a car in the 2400 block of the North Freeway near Melwood Street is dead after being hit by a car early Friday morning.

The accident happened around 3 a.m. Friday morning and crime scene investigators are there trying to figure out what happened.

Houston police said the driver stayed at the scene and has been cooperating with investigators. It does not appear that he was impaired in any way, police said.

Police have been questioning him and he’s told them he was on his way to work when the accident happened.

According to HPD, the driver says he saw the man walking on the outside shoulder, and then suddenly, he was in the lane of traffic and was hit.

The crash is under investigation and the southbound lanes were shut down.

Many police units and tow trucks were there directing and blocking traffic, but the freeway is now back open.