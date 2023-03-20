HOUSTON (KIAH) If you live in southeast Texas, in cities like Kemah, Pearland, Richmond, Galveston and Baytown, now is your chance to check out the World Series Championship on a a local trophy tour. Check out dates and times below.
Trophy Tour Schedule
|Date
|Event Name
|Venue
|Address
|Time
|March 16
|Jackie’s Brickhouse
|Jackie’s Brickhouse
|1053 Marina Bay Dr, Kemah, TX 77565
|3:00pm-4:00pm
|March 16
|H-E-B
|H-E-B #63
|2805 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX 77584
|5:00pm-6:00pm
|March 16
|Total Wine
|Total Wine #529
|10322 Broad St, Pearland, TX 77584
|6:30pm-7:30pm
|March 17
|Total Wine
|Total Wine #519
|5472 W. Grand Pkwy S., Richmond, TX 77406
|4:00pm-5:00pm
|March 22
|H-E-B
|H-E-B #742
|6430 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX 77521
|3:30pm-4:30pm
|March 22
|Spec’s
|Spec’s #36
|4665 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX 77521
|5:00pm-6:00pm
|March 22
|Bayou City Wings
|Bayou City Wings
|5003 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX 77521
|6:30pm-7:30pm
|March 24
|H-E-B
|H-E-B #737
|2300 N. Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77008
|1:00pm-2:00pm
|March 24
|Danny’s MKT
|Danny’s MKT
|6633 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007
|3:00pm-4:00pm
|March 24
|H-E-B
|H-E-B
|10919 Louetta, Houston, TX, 77070
|5:00pm-6:00pm
|March 24
|District 249
|District 249 Bar and Grill
|23238 Tomball Pkwy, Tomball, TX 77375
|7:00pm-8:00pm
|March 25
|Texas Champions Day
|Sam Houston Race Park
|7575 N. Sam Houston Pkwy W., Houston, TX 77064
|12:00pm-2:00pm
|March 25
|Spec’s
|Spec’s #34
|2711 61st Street, Galveston, TX 77551
|4:00pm-5:00pm
|March 25
|The Spot
|The Spot
|3204 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, TX 77550
|5:45pm-6:45pm
Check out details on the trophy tour at http://astros.com/Trophy.