HOUSTON (KIAH) If you live in southeast Texas, in cities like Kemah, Pearland, Richmond, Galveston and Baytown, now is your chance to check out the World Series Championship on a a local trophy tour. Check out dates and times below.

Trophy Tour Schedule

DateEvent NameVenueAddressTime
March 16Jackie’s BrickhouseJackie’s Brickhouse1053 Marina Bay Dr, Kemah, TX 775653:00pm-4:00pm
March 16H-E-BH-E-B #632805 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX 775845:00pm-6:00pm
March 16Total WineTotal Wine #52910322 Broad St, Pearland, TX 775846:30pm-7:30pm
March 17Total WineTotal Wine #5195472 W. Grand Pkwy S., Richmond, TX 774064:00pm-5:00pm
March 22H-E-BH-E-B #7426430 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX 775213:30pm-4:30pm
March 22Spec’sSpec’s #364665 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX 775215:00pm-6:00pm
March 22Bayou City WingsBayou City Wings5003 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX 775216:30pm-7:30pm
March 24H-E-BH-E-B #7372300 N. Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 770081:00pm-2:00pm
March 24Danny’s MKTDanny’s MKT6633 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 770073:00pm-4:00pm
March 24H-E-BH-E-B10919 Louetta, Houston, TX, 770705:00pm-6:00pm
March 24District 249District 249 Bar and Grill23238 Tomball Pkwy, Tomball, TX 773757:00pm-8:00pm
March 25Texas Champions DaySam Houston Race Park7575 N. Sam Houston Pkwy W., Houston, TX 7706412:00pm-2:00pm
March 25Spec’sSpec’s #342711 61st Street, Galveston, TX 775514:00pm-5:00pm
March 25The SpotThe Spot3204 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, TX 775505:45pm-6:45pm

Check out details on the trophy tour at http://astros.com/Trophy.