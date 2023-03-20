HOUSTON (KIAH) If you live in southeast Texas, in cities like Kemah, Pearland, Richmond, Galveston and Baytown, now is your chance to check out the World Series Championship on a a local trophy tour. Check out dates and times below.

Trophy Tour Schedule

Date Event Name Venue Address Time March 16 Jackie’s Brickhouse Jackie’s Brickhouse 1053 Marina Bay Dr, Kemah, TX 77565 3:00pm-4:00pm March 16 H-E-B H-E-B #63 2805 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX 77584 5:00pm-6:00pm March 16 Total Wine Total Wine #529 10322 Broad St, Pearland, TX 77584 6:30pm-7:30pm March 17 Total Wine Total Wine #519 5472 W. Grand Pkwy S., Richmond, TX 77406 4:00pm-5:00pm March 22 H-E-B H-E-B #742 6430 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX 77521 3:30pm-4:30pm March 22 Spec’s Spec’s #36 4665 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX 77521 5:00pm-6:00pm March 22 Bayou City Wings Bayou City Wings 5003 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX 77521 6:30pm-7:30pm March 24 H-E-B H-E-B #737 2300 N. Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77008 1:00pm-2:00pm March 24 Danny’s MKT Danny’s MKT 6633 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007 3:00pm-4:00pm March 24 H-E-B H-E-B 10919 Louetta, Houston, TX, 77070 5:00pm-6:00pm March 24 District 249 District 249 Bar and Grill 23238 Tomball Pkwy, Tomball, TX 77375 7:00pm-8:00pm March 25 Texas Champions Day Sam Houston Race Park 7575 N. Sam Houston Pkwy W., Houston, TX 77064 12:00pm-2:00pm March 25 Spec’s Spec’s #34 2711 61st Street, Galveston, TX 77551 4:00pm-5:00pm March 25 The Spot The Spot 3204 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, TX 77550 5:45pm-6:45pm

Check out details on the trophy tour at http://astros.com/Trophy.