HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 10-year-old child was killed in a pickup truck crash over the weekend, and his father was charged with felony murder in the incident.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene at a fatal crash just before 9 p.m. Saturday night at the 23300 block of FM 2100 near FM 1960 in Huffman. A man and his son were driving in his pickup truck when the back left tire blew out, and the driver lost control and caused the truck to rollover.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said the boy was not wearing a seat belt. The driver suffered minor injuries.

That driver, identified as Emanuel Camacho-Patino, 34, was found to be intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. He has been charged with felony murder.

He was taken to the Harris County Jail and his bond has been set at $1 million.