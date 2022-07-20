HOUSTON (CW39) — Police hope surveillance photos that they have released of a suspected vehicle can help find the shooter who killed a man in northwest Houston last month.

Surveillance photo of suspected car (Houston Police Department)

The car is described as a black or grey Toyota Prius with dark rims, with officers saying that one of the seats in the car had a pink cover on it.

Officers believe the car was involved in the June 6 fatal shooting of Julian Castro, 31, who officers found with gunshot wounds at the 6500 block of Thornwall Street. He later died at an area hospital.

Officers were told the suspects encountered a resident of a home, forced themselves inside, ransacked the house and shot Castro while he was lying in bed.

Surveillance photo of suspected car (Houston Police Department)

The suspects are described only as four young Black men who had their faces covered.

There is now a $10,000 reward for any information about the suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.