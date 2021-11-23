10,000 Thanksgiving meals will be served to Houstonians in need

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Veterans Rotary Club is hosting The Turkey Tailgate this week, where they will be cooking a Thanksgiving dinner for Houston families experiencing food insecurity.
As part of Operation Turkey, the event has been in Houston for 10 years. The event has been growing each year.
In 2017, 4,500 meals were delivered and in 2020 8,000 were delivered. Despite the pandemic, the team plans to provide 10,000 meals to deserving Houstonians.
It’s not a piece of dry turkey and an ice cream scoop of potatoes. The plate consists of delicious smoked turkey, potatoes, green beans, corn, a bread roll, and even a slice of pumpkin pie.Tim Stroud, Operation Turkey leader
Volunteers are welcome to help cook, prep and deliver the meals.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, attorney saysThe attorney representing Brian Laundrie’s family says he will likely have more answers about his death within the next day.
- Tennessee man demands pizza with AK-47, police sayA Tennessee man is accused of holding employees of a Little Caesar’s restaurant at gunpoint with an AK-47 after being told it would take 10 minutes to make his pizza.
- Making memories as a family at America’s Largest Indoor WaterparksHOUSTON – Give the gift of memories this holiday. Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head joins Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe with a great gift idea! Home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks, Kalahari features beautifully appointed rooms, a full-service spa, a fun-filled family entertainment center, diverse restaurants, and unique retail shops… all under-one-roof! https://www.kalahariresorts.com For more […]
- Celebrate the Holiday tree lighting in downtown GalvestonThe fun starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27th at the Saengerfest Park.
- Tips to keep your pets safe this ThanksgivingHere’s some ways to help your pets to avoid visiting the emergency vet during the Thanksgiving holidays.