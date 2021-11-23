10,000 Thanksgiving meals will be served to Houstonians in need

Volunteers are welcome to help cook, prep and deliver the meals

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Veterans Rotary Club is hosting The Turkey Tailgate this week, where they will be cooking a Thanksgiving dinner for Houston families experiencing food insecurity. 

As part of Operation Turkey, the event has been in Houston for 10 years. The event has been growing each year.

In 2017, 4,500 meals were delivered and in 2020 8,000 were delivered. Despite the pandemic, the team plans to provide 10,000 meals to deserving Houstonians. 

It’s not a piece of dry turkey and an ice cream scoop of potatoes. The plate consists of delicious smoked turkey, potatoes, green beans, corn, a bread roll, and even a slice of pumpkin pie.

 Tim Stroud, Operation Turkey leader

Volunteers are welcome to help cook, prep and deliver the meals.

