HOUSTON (KIAH) — An 11-year-old boy is recovering Wednesday morning after he was shot at an apartment complex in Briarforest.

Houston police say the boy and his 15-year-old brother were taking out the trash around 10 p.m. Tuesday night at the complex at 1919 South Kirkwood when they heard someone arguing.

As they were walking back to their apartment, they heard a pop and the 11-year-old felt pain in his leg, police said.

The boy’s family rushed outside to help him and he was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be okay.

There’s no suspect information at the time, police said.