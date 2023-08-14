HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for a blue SUV connected to a drive-by shooting that has left two injured in south Houston, including a 12-year-old.
Investigators believe the incident happened overnight around 12:30 a.m. at a convenience store at the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Almeda Genoa Road.
The 12-year-old was transported to the hospital from a residence down the street, while the second victim was taken to a hospital in Pearland, police said.
Investigators believe an AR-15-style rifle was used in the shooting.
