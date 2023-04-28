HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 12-year-old girl is recovering Friday morning after getting shot in the leg in north Houston overnight.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies said they found the little girl injured from the gunshot a little after 2 a.m. Friday morning after reports of a shooting on Imperial Green Drive near Imperial Lake Drive in the Imperial Green subdivision.

As of right now, they are not sure what lead up to the shooting, but one person has been detained.

The young girl’s injuries were not fatal, and she is expected to survive, constables said.

This investigation is ongoing.