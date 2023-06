GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) – A Galveston man is facing charges after officers found more than 100 grams of cocaine in his home.

The Galveston County Organized Crime Unit executed a search and arrest warrant in the 4800 block of Ave Q 1/2 in Galveston.

Mark Janke Jr., 31, was inside the home. A search revealed 121 grams of cocaine, packaging and weighing devices, and over $60,000 in cash.

He’s been charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.