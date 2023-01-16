SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) Thirteen dogs abandoned in San Jacinto County have been rescued by the Houston Humane Society. The shelter saved the dogs after they were reported to be abandoned by their owners.

Upon arrival to the shelter, veterinary staff observed that the dogs were underweight and suffering from lacerations, hair loss and overgrown nails. Some of the dogs are pregnant as well. All 13 dogs were brought back to Houston Humane Society, where they will be placed for adoption in the hope of finding their forever homes.

For more information on supportive programs services available through Houston Humane Society, visit www.houstonhumane.org.

Houston Humane Society Rescues 13 Abandoned Dogs in San Jacinto County in Jan. 2023

