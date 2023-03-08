HOUSTON (KIAH) — A teenage girl is recovering Wednesday morning after accidently being shot during an argument in southeast Houston.

Police said a man was at his girlfriend’s apartment at the 1200 block of Redford Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday night when a fight started between the couple.

The man pulled out a gun, trying to shoot the girlfriend’s mother but missed, and ended up hitting the 13-year-old in the leg, police said.

The man left the scene and the teen was taken to the hospital. She is expected to survive.

Police are now searching for the suspect and this investigation is ongoing.