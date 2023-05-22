HOUSTON (KIAH) — A teen was injured in the mix of a massive shootout in southeast Houston on Sunday night.

According to police reports, a 13-year-old was taken to the hospital along with an adult he was with.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Sunday, as a shootout began between two groups of people at the 7400 block of Calhoun Road.

Police said that they recovered 15 to 20 shell casings from the scene. Multiple cars and windows were damaged, as well as an electrical box, shutting down power in the parking lot.

Both victims are expected to be okay, while someone in another car believed to be involved in the shooting also checked in the hospital in unknown condition.

The investigation is ongoing.