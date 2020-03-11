14 people being treated for COVID-19 in Houston area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- Two more presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Houston area, bringing the local total number of people being treated to fourteen.

One of the new presumptive positive cases is in Montgomery County and the other is in Harris County. The patient in Montgomery County is a man in his forties. He is being treated at a local hospital and officials are still investigating his travel history.

FIRST CASE OF COVID-19 PRESUMPTIVELY CONFIRMED IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY pic.twitter.com/py0tkePcll — Montgomery County OHSEM (@MCOEM) March 10, 2020

In the latest presumptive positive case in Harris County, the patient is a woman between twenty and thirty years old who was temporarily living in Italy. She is from southwest Harris County and is quarantined at home now.

🚨 Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is reporting an additional presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Harris County. This is the 5th case of COVID-19 and the 3rd presumptive positive within #HarrisCounty, outside City of Houston. #coronavirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/SXh3fZoot9 — Harris County Public Health #PublicHealth (@hcphtx) March 11, 2020

The current breakdown of officially reported COVID-19 cases in our area is as follows:

2 confirmed cases and 3 presumptive positive cases in Harris County

1 confirmed case and 1 presumptive positive case in Houston

6 presumptive positive cases in Fort Bend County

1 presumptive positive case in Montgomery County

On Tuesday, St. Thomas Episcopal School in Meyerland announced they will be closed for two weeks due to one of their students possibly being exposed to the coronavirus.

Additionally, people that went on a Houston Museum of Natural Science trip to Egypt are being asked to self-quarantine for fourteen days. There were 35 travelers, including two museum staffers on the trip. They were in Egypt from February 24th to March 9th. The museum says there has been no contact between any of the travelers and any museum facility.

THREAD



This is a statement regarding HMNS and the recent 2/24-3/9 trip to Egypt



A trip to see Egypt’s famed museums and ancient sites was planned 12-18 months ago by the museum through Joy Travel International. The trip had 35 travelers; this group included 2 HMNS staffers. — HMNS (@hmns) March 10, 2020

On Tuesday, the Harris Health system announced they have started COVID-19 screening of all patients and visitors to its 48 clinical locations. They say each person will be asked about recent travel history and they are asking patients to limit the number of people coming to the appointment with them to one.

In College Station, Texas A&M Universtiy announced they are suspending two days of classes next week due to coronavirus concerns. Faculty and staff will still report on the 16th, but students won’t go back until the 18th. The university says they are using the two days to allow for planning and logistics of university services.

Coronavirus update: Texas A&M classes to resume on March 18th. Faculty and staff to report as scheduled on March 16th. https://t.co/kowCpPlHjj #tamu pic.twitter.com/xV3gsMB20N — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) March 10, 2020