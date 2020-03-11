14 people being treated for COVID-19 in Houston area

HOUSTON- Two more presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Houston area, bringing the local total number of people being treated to fourteen.
One of the new presumptive positive cases is in Montgomery County and the other is in Harris County. The patient in Montgomery County is a man in his forties. He is being treated at a local hospital and officials are still investigating his travel history.
In the latest presumptive positive case in Harris County, the patient is a woman between twenty and thirty years old who was temporarily living in Italy. She is from southwest Harris County and is quarantined at home now.
The current breakdown of officially reported COVID-19 cases in our area is as follows:
2 confirmed cases and 3 presumptive positive cases in Harris County
1 confirmed case and 1 presumptive positive case in Houston
6 presumptive positive cases in Fort Bend County
1 presumptive positive case in Montgomery County
On Tuesday, St. Thomas Episcopal School in Meyerland announced they will be closed for two weeks due to one of their students possibly being exposed to the coronavirus.
Additionally, people that went on a Houston Museum of Natural Science trip to Egypt are being asked to self-quarantine for fourteen days. There were 35 travelers, including two museum staffers on the trip. They were in Egypt from February 24th to March 9th. The museum says there has been no contact between any of the travelers and any museum facility.
On Tuesday, the Harris Health system announced they have started COVID-19 screening of all patients and visitors to its 48 clinical locations. They say each person will be asked about recent travel history and they are asking patients to limit the number of people coming to the appointment with them to one.
In College Station, Texas A&M Universtiy announced they are suspending two days of classes next week due to coronavirus concerns. Faculty and staff will still report on the 16th, but students won’t go back until the 18th. The university says they are using the two days to allow for planning and logistics of university services.