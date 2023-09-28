KATY, Texas (KIAH) — A 14-year-old who was on his way to school on his bike was hit and killed by a driver Thursday morning near an elementary school in Katy.

The Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office said that a major crash happened at the 6000 block of Mason Road, near Cinco Park, which is close to Creech Elementary School. The crash happened around 7:35 a.m. Thursday.

The teen was riding his bike to Cinco Ranch High School when a car hit him, authorities said. The driver, who is in his early 20s, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with officers.

The roadway on Mason Road will be closed for a few hours, Constable Chad Norvell said. Parents dropping their children off at Creech Elementary will need to access the school from the north side of the school.