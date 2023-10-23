HOUSTON (KIAH) — A teenage boy was taken to the hospital Sunday after accidentally shooting himself in the chest at his family’s Fifth Ward apartment.

That’s where police said the 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the chest sometime in the afternoon at his family’s apartment on Coke Street.

After he was shot, the boy’s family carried him to a car and were ready to take him to the hospital when EMS arrived. EMS took over and took him to a local area hospital. No word on the teen’s condition.

Police are also investigating the circumstances that led to the accidental shooting. Police are also working to determine how the teen gained access to the firearm.