HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 15-year-old boy is dead in an auto-pedestrian crash in north Houston.

It happened around 7:25 p.m. early Sunday evening at 702 Rankin Road, at the intersection of Rankin and Imperial Valley Road.

Deputies said a witness saw two teen boys crossing southbound at the intersection when a car struck one of the teen’s and he died at the scene. The other teen was not injured.

The driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of intoxication. The witness told deputies the vehicle had the right of way.

The driver is not facing charges at this time.