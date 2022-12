How to see their release today at 5:30 p.m.

HOUSTON (KIAH) The recovery continues for more than 15-hundred local bats that were recovered after the freeze.

The bats suffered hypothermic shock.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Many of them have been placed in warming boxes and incubators at the Humane Society.

Rescuers hope to release them back into the wild, later Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. at the Waugh Bridge Bat Colony, located at Buffalo Bayou Park.