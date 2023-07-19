HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are investigating a domestic incident involving two minors after a teen girl is grazed by a bullet during a drive-by shooting in Willowbrook.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said it happened a little after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night when a 16-year-old boy drove passed a car with the 17-year-old girl inside at the Wellington Park Apartments at 9100 Mills Road and started shooting at her.

The two are said to be ex-partners. The girl was treated at the scene and released by EMS.

Deputies said the 16-year-old is a known suspect, but he fled the scene. Now they are hoping to the victim cooperates in locating him.