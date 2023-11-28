HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police are investigating the shooting of a 16-year-old male in Houston’s Northside. The shooting happened early Tuesday afternoon in the 2300 block of Fulton at Morris.

Tuesday afternoon, Houston Police reported via social media that the shooting injury was non-life threatening.

Local police said two people were detained on scene. Adding that there was no threat to the public or students at the nearby school. A few schools in the area include:

Davis High School

Marshall Middle School

Ketelsen Elementary School

