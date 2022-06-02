DALLAS (KDAF) — What would you do for a Klondike bar? Okay, now what would you do if that Klondike bar was worth over $17 million? Your answer could drastically change or even simply remain the same.

However, this scenario isn’t about a Klondike bar (sorry sweet tooths). The Texas Lottery reports a $17.75 million jackpot-winning ticket from Wednesday night’s Lotto Texas drawing was sold just outside of Houston.

The winning ticket matched all six of the six winning numbers for the June 1 drawing, 4, 12, 13, 2, 39 and 54. That ticket was sold at Murphy USA on Dixie Farm Road in Pearland; in case you’re wondering, it was a Quick Pick. The lottery says, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”

There were also nine secondary prize winners who matched five of the six winning numbers to win over $2,000 each; four of those winners actually chose the Extra! option to net over $12,000 in winnings.