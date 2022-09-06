HOUSTON (CW39) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed by another teenager in northwest Harris County on Monday, authorities said.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to a house in the 4300 block of Stuebner Hill Drive around 9 a.m. and found a 17-year-old boy, later identified as Dominique McCoy, in the bathroom with a gunshot wound in the chest.

McCoy was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators at the scene later discovered that McCoy was visiting the home where 17-year-old Reginald Smalls lived, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said that Smalls claimed that McCoy had startled him in the home, causing Smalls to shoot him. Smalls was later charged with manslaughter.

Another teenager, 18-year-old Lekedrick Bowden, was also charged in the incident, accused of tampering with evidence, Gonzales said. According to the investigation, Bowden attempted to hide evidence and initially lied to investigators about what happened in the home.