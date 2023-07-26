HOUSTON (KIAH) — A teenager is dead and police are investigating after a shooting in west Houston on Tuesday night.

According to HPD officers on the scene, the first call came at the 1900 block of Westmead Drive near Westheimer Road around 9 p.m.

Officers were looking was for a masked man who was breaking into vehicles in a parking lot. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy in the driver’s seat of a Dodge Charger with a gunshot wound. Houston Fire Department paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined the victim was at the complex to meet with another male.

Police said that they have very little information and ask the public’s help to contact them if you know anything.

“Right now, we’re looking for witnesses, looking for surveillance video,” HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said. He added that it appears the shooting death is related to the break-ins.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.