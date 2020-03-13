18 people being treated for COVID-19 in Houston area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Thursday two more presumptive positive cases were reported in Montgomery County and one more presumptive positive case was reported in Harris County, bringing the local total number of people being treated for coronavirus to eighteen.

Montgomery County now has three presumptive positive COVID-19 cases, including the first case that was community spread.

As for the two recently reported Montgomery County cases, one involves a woman in her forties that recently traveled to New Orleans but has not traveled abroad. The other involves a man in his forties who lives in the northwest part of the county and has traveled recently to Florida.

There was also another presumptive positive case reported Thursday in Harris County. The patient is a man between 40 and 50 years old that came in contact with someone with the virus while traveling.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the Houston area is as follows:

2 confirmed cases and 4 presumptive positive cases in Harris County

1 confirmed case and 2 presumptive positive cases in Houston

6 presumptive positive cases in Fort Bend County

3 presumptive positive cases in Montgomery County

Harris County Public Health is encouraging people to call their local health departments if you have COVID-19 questions.

For Harris County Residents: 832-927-7575

For City of Houston Residents: 832-393-4220

For Fort Bend County Residents: 281-633-7795