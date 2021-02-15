2.7 Million energy customers without power in Texas

Ice and snow on local roads and highways - Hannah Trippett

HOUSTON (CW39) Midmorning Monday, the Wall Street Journal and power outage watchdogs reported more than 2.7 million people are without power in the State of Texas.

That number continues to climb over 3.5 million Monday afternoon. Here’s a look at that total now.

The Mayor of Houston says it’s not due to rolling blackouts, but systemwide power outages across the state of Texas.

These are not rolling blackouts. We are dealing with systemwide power outages across the state. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) February 15, 2021

Outages are still expected to increase as Monday evening drops temperatures even further.