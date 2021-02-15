2.7 Million energy customers without power in Texas
HOUSTON (CW39) Midmorning Monday, the Wall Street Journal and power outage watchdogs reported more than 2.7 million people are without power in the State of Texas.
That number continues to climb over 3.5 million Monday afternoon. Here’s a look at that total now.
The Mayor of Houston says it’s not due to rolling blackouts, but systemwide power outages across the state of Texas.
Outages are still expected to increase as Monday evening drops temperatures even further.