2.7 Million energy customers without power in Texas

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Power lines. Getty Images

TOP VIDEO

Viewer videos and photos of Winter Storm 2021

166 road closures - Hannah Trippett

Sleet in Needville, TX - Sierra Guiterrez

Abilene, TX Weather - Adam Krueger

Winter Storm 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

Accidents overnight in Winter Storm 2021 - Hannah Trippett

Ice and snow on local roads and highways - Hannah Trippett

Weather headlines - Adam Krueger

HOUSTON (CW39) Midmorning Monday, the Wall Street Journal and power outage watchdogs reported more than 2.7 million people are without power in the State of Texas.

That number continues to climb over 3.5 million Monday afternoon. Here’s a look at that total now.

The Mayor of Houston says it’s not due to rolling blackouts, but systemwide power outages across the state of Texas.

Outages are still expected to increase as Monday evening drops temperatures even further.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss