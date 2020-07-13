2-Alarm fire destroys 16 apartment units in north Harris County

16 units have fire, smoke, or water damage after a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex in north Harris County overnight.

It was around 3:30am when fire respondars with the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office (HCFMO) arrived at the Capewood Apartments at 4335 Aldine Mail Road.

One firefighter suffered heat exhaustion but was not transported from the scene. Other civilians were treated at the scene.

A man we spoke with, was also treated on scene.

Firefighters pulled two animals out from the fire and returned them to their owners.

The fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm and took about an hour and a half to tap out the fire.

A District Chief said a man tried to run back into the burning building to retrieve some personal items and firefighters had to stop him. That man was placed in the backseat of a HCSO vehicle but not placed under arrest.

Red cross is assisting folks who were effected by the event.

The cause and origin is under investigation by HCFMO.

