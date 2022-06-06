ROMAN FOREST, Texas (KIAH) — A missing 19-year-old’s body was found in the trunk of a car in the Roman Forest area of Montgomery County on Sunday morning.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies said a couple of men on their 4-wheelers discovered two bodies in a wooden area of Roman Forest. The men found a vehicle that they thought was abandoned and found a long gun on the ground, along with a decomposed body nearby.

Deputies later identified the decomposed body as Magen Leach, 19. Her mother reported her missing back on May 25, along with her boyfriend.

Along with her body, the body of her boyfriend was also found nearby. He was identified as Manuel Alejandro Fuentes, 20, of Porter. His body was found in the trunk of the vehicle.

The vehicle was similar to the one that Leach and Fuentes were last seen in, a blue 2002 BMW 30C convertible with Texas license plate number 0122-G46, which is a paper tag.

Deputies believe that Leach may have been a victim of human trafficking and was going to either Harris County, El Paso County or Calcasieu Parish in Louisiana.

Officials are now working to figure out what exactly happened, and if anyone else if involved.

The bodies were taken to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy and positive identification.