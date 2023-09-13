HOUSTON (KIAH) — Charges have been filed against two suspects wanted for shooting of a woman in northeast Houston on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 10.

The shooting happened at 9600 Aguila Street and the suspects have not been taken into custody.

The victim, an 18-year-old woman, was shot in the leg and arm and underwent surgery. She has since been released from the hospital.

Angel Flores, 20, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault of a family member.

The other male suspect is a juvenile at 15 years old. He’s been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and will be referred to Harris County juvenile probation.

Since one suspect is a juvenile, police say only one suspect is shown here.

If you have more information about this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).