CROSBY, Texas (KIAH) — A heartbreaking scene happened over the weekend after a 12-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy drown in the San Jacinto River near Gulf Pump Road in Crosby.

Officials say the children were swimming when they went under and did not come back up.

The Harris County Marine and Dive Team was deployed along with sonar to try to find the children, Maj. Jesse Razo with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

“They deployed a robot that has sonar capabilities and the robot located two possibility bodies. Our divers did go in and recover two bodies,” Razo said. “They did match the of the children who were in the water but the (medical examiner’s) officer will make final identification.”

Update: our team was able to recover both bodies. Recovery happened just past midnight. It’s a tragic story. #HouNews https://t.co/8RPYyH3WT9 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 16, 2023

Devastated relatives were notified and a chaplain was brought him to assist the family.

This is the second drowning in three weeks in an area where visitors frequently go swimming, camping, and ATV riding.