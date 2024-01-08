HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two crew members were killed, and another was injured in a fire on a ship in the Port of Houston early Monday morning, authorities said.

The Port Houston Fire Department said that they responded to a report of a fire in the early morning hours on Monday morning onboard the M/V Stride, which was docked at the Barbours Cut Container Terminal.

Two crew members were killed, and another was transported to a hospital via a medical transport helicopter, authorities said. There were no other injuries reported.

The fire was extinguished, and the Port Houston Fire Department will monitor the ship for at least 24 hours. The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, along with medical examiners are on the scene to conduct investigations.