HOUSTON (KIAH) — A house fire claims the life of two people Tuesday morning and left one in critical condition in northwest Houston.

Houston Northwest Fire Department crews worked quickly to put out the fire on the 6200 block of Killough Street a little before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

When crews arrived, there was a crowd of people outside telling them that people were inside.

The fire had unfortunately spread too quickly, and two people weren’t able to make it out in time. They were later declared dead when they were located inside the blaze.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no word from the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office on what started the fire or the identity of the victims. But the home was destroyed.