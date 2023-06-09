HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people are dead and another is injured after shots were fired outside of a strip club in north Houston early Friday morning.

Police said three men were asked to leave the Diosa Cabaret, located on 1050 West Rankin Road, a little before 2 a.m. Friday morning before the establishment closes for the night. That’s when employees reported hearing shots from outside.

They went outside and found three men shot in the parking lot. One of the victims was declared dead at the scene. The two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition, but one of the two at the hospital has also died, police said.

HPD is now questioning witnesses and going through video footage to find a suspect and determine a motive. An early investigation believes that this was a robbery attempt by two men, police said.