HOUSTON (KIAH) — Investigators are evaluating damage after a fire broke out at a trailer in northeast Harris County that has killed two people and injured two others.

According to the Sheldon Fire Department, the blaze was already spread to far by the time they arrived at a residence on the 8800 block of Furay Avenue a little before midnight.

Crews went immediately in defensive mode to save the trailer that was on fire, but unfortunately it was a total loss.

Two people were able to make it out of the fire and were taken to a hospital by ambulance and are in stable condition. However, two other individuals were declared dead at the scene, officials said.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.