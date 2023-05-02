HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man and woman are dead after the Jeep they were riding in was t-boned near Anderson and South Post Oak in south Houston.

The accident happened just after 9 p.m.

Surveillance video shows the jeep making a U-turn to go southbound on South Post Oak when it was hit by the grey SUV going northbound.

The 28-year-old male driver and a female passenger died at the scene. Her age has not been released.

The grey SUV was driven by a teen driver, who was driving with his two younger siblings, ages 2 and 8, in the backseat. All three were taken to the hospital and are listed in good condition.

Alcohol did not play a factor in in the crash, police said.