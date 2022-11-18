HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men are dead after an overnight shooting near Alief.

Authorities say the suspect shot the two men – one may be an older teenager – in the midst of an altercation they were having on the side of a store around 11 p.m. Thursday night at 11575 Bissonnet street near Court Glen Drive.

Police say after multiple shots were fires the suspect ran off.

Police believe the shooting may be either drug or gang related. No witnesses were around the scene, but police did recover surveillance video of the incident.