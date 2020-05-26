2 Dead In Overnight Chase, Parolee Charged With Murder

HCSO patrol deputies observed the Mercedes-Benz driven by 31-year-old Alexis Saborit was traveling southbound at the approximate 10000 block of Veterans Memorial Drive and measured its speed at 61 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone.

The deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop for the speeding infraction, and the Mercedes operator refused to stop. He continued traveling southbound on Veterans Memorial Drive, and after crossing State Highway 249, he veered into the northbound lanes as he continued fleeing. They pursued the Mercedes into the northbound lanes with full emergency lights and siren.

A bicyclist 63-year-old Jarvis Taylor occupied the center of the outside northbound lane of Veterans Memorial Drive.

The Mercedes crashed into the bicycle ridden by Taylor.

A Buick La Salle driven by a 57-year-old male was traveling northbound in the inside lane of Veterans Memorial Drive.

The Mercedes continued southbound and crashed head-on into the Buick.

Taylor was transported by ground to HCA Houston Northwest and later died. Life Flight transported the Buick operator to Memorial Hermann, and he later died.

Saborit sustained serious injuries and was transported by ground to Ben Taub Hospital.

Vehicular Crimes investigators were told by Saborit he fled because he is currently wanted for an open parole violator warrant.

He exhibited signs of impairment, and a DWI investigation was conducted at the hospital. Responding Harris County District Attorney’s Office prosecutors accepted two counts of felony murder on him.

