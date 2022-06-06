HOUSTON (CW39) — Two dogs were found dead Sunday evening following a fire in the South Park area.

Houston firefighters arrived in the 5800 block of Willow Glen around 6:32 p.m. Sunday where they found smoke and fire coming from a one-story home. Everyone from the home was accounted for except the two dogs.

Crews fighting the fire were forced to leave the home and regroup as the flames intensified, coming through the roof. Once the fire was finally under control, the two missing dogs were found dead in the home.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.