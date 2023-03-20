HOUSTON (KIAH) —Two firefighters were injured during a major accident in north Houston early Monday morning after a car t-boned them while driving an ambulance on Parker Road at Airline Drive.

Police say a dark-colored Chevy Avalanche smashed into the ambulance, which was driving southbound on Airline, around 3 a.m. Monday morning. The Avalanche sped off.

The ambulance was returning to the station when it happened, and no civilians were inside. The two firefighters were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Police are now looking for the Chevy Avalanche that they say should have heavy front-end damage.